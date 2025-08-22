Previous
Bison by wakuwaku
140 / 365

Bison

The 124,000 acre fire near where I live is 50% contained today. The temperature dropped to 80F [26C] and bison seem to be enjoying life. Smoke wasn't so bad today and there was a little rain.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact