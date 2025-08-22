Sign up
140 / 365
140 / 365
Bison
The 124,000 acre fire near where I live is 50% contained today. The temperature dropped to 80F [26C] and bison seem to be enjoying life. Smoke wasn't so bad today and there was a little rain.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
0
0
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6a
Taken
22nd August 2025 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
