141 / 365
Broadway Street South Side
The wildfire outside of town is 50% contained. It was cooler today and I slowly walked the dogs on Broadway Street.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
