wabi sabi sunflowers by wakuwaku
142 / 365

wabi sabi sunflowers

All the haze from the wildfire smoke is in the other direction. It's still burning but 75% contained and so far, no new fires. 300 of the 600 firefighters left to fight other fires yesterday.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
