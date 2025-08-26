Previous
What is this? I pass by every time I go to town and back. by wakuwaku
What is this? I pass by every time I go to town and back.

I'm guessing thresher but for what crop?
The fire is 78% contained. We still have smoke but it's almost over.
Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
