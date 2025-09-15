Previous
The sky this evening by wakuwaku
146 / 365

The sky this evening

15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
40% complete

Shirley ace
Fabulous cloud formation
September 16th, 2025  
