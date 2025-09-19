Previous
Sinks Canyon Aspens and Horsetail Ferns by wakuwaku
This is my first trip out of town in nearly a year. The elevation here is 6,122 feet. Home is 4,331. So it was cooler and fresher air. Lots of trees and water unlike the high desert sagebrush where I live.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
