zinnia by wakuwaku
151 / 365

zinnia

Still enjoying the zinnias. Any day now, the first frost.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
Shirley ace
Beautiful
September 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured, I love these flowers, they are so photogenic.
September 27th, 2025  
eDorre ace
So pretty
September 27th, 2025  
