160 / 365
psychedelic kohlrabi
The plant said brussels sprouts when I bought it as seedling to plant. Then I got two kohlrabis that were so tough I could not hack them down. It's out there in the snow still giving me dirty looks!
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
