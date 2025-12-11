Previous
psychedelic kohlrabi by wakuwaku
160 / 365

psychedelic kohlrabi

The plant said brussels sprouts when I bought it as seedling to plant. Then I got two kohlrabis that were so tough I could not hack them down. It's out there in the snow still giving me dirty looks!
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
