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Photo 1225

29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Wallia

@walia
Nazywam się Karolina i pochodzę z Polski. 365project to dla mnie mniej portfolio - bardziej pamiętnik. Każdego dnia, naciskając spust migawki, staram się zatrzymać wspomnienia.
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