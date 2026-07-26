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Photo 1229
Roses
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Wallia
@walia
Nazywam się Karolina i pochodzę z Polski. 365project to dla mnie mniej portfolio - bardziej pamiętnik. Każdego dnia, naciskając spust migawki, staram się zatrzymać wspomnienia.
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365
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iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
26th July 2026 5:04pm
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