The Beginning… by walksnaplove
78 / 365

The Beginning…

…of my walk along Murray’s Beach, Sawtell. Taken about 45 minutes before sunrise last week. Slept in this morning; hello weekend!
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
21% complete

Cathy
Incredible pano! Fav!
March 16th, 2024  
