78 / 365
The Beginning…
…of my walk along Murray’s Beach, Sawtell. Taken about 45 minutes before sunrise last week. Slept in this morning; hello weekend!
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
Bec
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
78
photos
54
followers
66
following
3
1
1
365
iPhone 8
11th March 2024 6:17am
dawn
murray’s
Cathy
Incredible pano! Fav!
March 16th, 2024
