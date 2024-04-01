For this week’s Get-Pushed task, Fran challenged me to take a picture that represented ‘chaos’, that is something disorderly or unpredictable. To me, clouds, the ocean and the ever changing surface of pebbles embodies this as each day, the presentation is so different, often reflecting the elements or lighting.
Hi Fran, Thanks for my Get-Pushed challenge this week. Here is my entry, featuring chaos; the disorder formation of pebbles, waves and clouds in random, ever changing forms. Hope it meets the brief.