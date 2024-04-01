Previous
Chaos by walksnaplove
For this week’s Get-Pushed task, Fran challenged me to take a picture that represented ‘chaos’, that is something disorderly or unpredictable. To me, clouds, the ocean and the ever changing surface of pebbles embodies this as each day, the presentation is so different, often reflecting the elements or lighting.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Bec

@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
@franbalsera
Hi Fran, Thanks for my Get-Pushed challenge this week. Here is my entry, featuring chaos; the disorder formation of pebbles, waves and clouds in random, ever changing forms. Hope it meets the brief.
April 1st, 2024  
