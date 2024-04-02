Sign up
95 / 365
The Highest Point
Yesterday evening’s view from the water tower lookout, which is the highest point overlooking the town where I live, Sawtell, NSW. This looks south west, towards the mountains and receding sunset.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
1st April 2024 6:45pm
Tags
view
dusk
