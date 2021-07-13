Previous
Sea horse by walterpigeon
Sea horse

Found a cut off in local forest that looked like a seahorse. The fins on his back are a cut off from the bottom of his tail. Otherwise it is as I found him sans paint.
Dennis

@walterpigeon
