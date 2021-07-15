Previous
Interesting sidewalk shadows. by walterpigeon
8 / 365

Interesting sidewalk shadows.

This looked to me like a shadow mouse in a shadow cage looking out onto a forest.
15th July 2021

Dennis

@walterpigeon
