Butterflies mating by walterpigeon
Butterflies mating

There is a butterfly on his/her back with its rear end pointing up. The mate is above and coming in for the act. In another photo as the mate got closer he approached her with his rear end extended towards her.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Dennis

@walterpigeon
I am a married grandfather of 11. I retired during the pandemic quarantine last year. A large portion of my time is spent on...
