Previous
Next
Street Art by walterpigeon
13 / 365

Street Art

Local artists decorate butterflies that are displayed throughout town. They are auctioned off at the end of summer. All proceeds go to worthy causes. Winnie the Pooh is one of many on display.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Dennis

@walterpigeon
I am a married grandfather of 11. I retired during the pandemic quarantine last year. A large portion of my time is spent on...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cathy
A fun photo and project!
July 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise