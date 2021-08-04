Previous
Seagull by walterpigeon
21 / 365

Seagull

Many opportunities for nice photos at the seashore. This seagull let me creep close enough to get a good shot with the right angle.
4th August 2021

Dennis

@walterpigeon
I am a married grandfather of 11. I retired during the pandemic quarantine last year. A large portion of my time is spent on...
