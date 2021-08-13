Previous
Being himself by walterpigeon
Being himself

I tested positive for Covid and am confined to my room for another 8 days. I don’t have the energy to find interesting shots in my room yet so I chose one fro my vacation. It’s not a great photo but it’s of a great and goofy kid.
