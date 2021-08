Not so beautiful aspect of nature!



This yellow swallowtail got stuck in an orbital spider web. The large ominous bump with legs directly above delivered a bite before my attempted rescue. This picture is after The attempt. Mixed feelings about my intervention because I have many mosquitoes that I can use the spiders help with. Also, caterpillars can decimate a garden if not for predators. If you look close enough at nature you see the warts.