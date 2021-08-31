Previous
Middle falls by walterpigeon
Middle falls

The middle falls in Letchworth State Park is the largest with a fall of about 200 feet. It is both awesome and peaceful to be near these powerful waterfalls.
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

Dennis

