Out of tune by walterpigeon
40 / 365

Out of tune

Window display in the town of Canandaigua NY. Mixed feelings seeing all these musical instruments, once valued possessions of their owners, piled on top of each other like so much debris.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

