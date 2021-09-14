Previous
Next
One is the loneliest number by walterpigeon
45 / 365

One is the loneliest number

An art project sponsored by the NYC Parks Department to acknowledge the many volunteers who give their time and effort to help maintain the parks. The red berry was donated by an anonymous passerby.
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Dennis

@walterpigeon
I am a married grandfather of 11. I retired during the pandemic quarantine last year. A large portion of my time is spent on...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise