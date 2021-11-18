Previous
The sky is the show by walterpigeon
70 / 365

A great day at the beach as storm clouds broke up and allowed light through. Sometimes in blue focused shafts of light and large areas of bright light on a dark sea. The metal whale sculpture was interesting but the sky was the show.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Dennis

@walterpigeon
I am a married grandfather of 11. I retired during the pandemic quarantine last year.
Photo Details

