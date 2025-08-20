Sign up
Photo 518
Les Actions Réciproques
Les Actions réciproqiues (Reciprocal Actions)
At the University of Sherbrooke (Quebec, Canada), in front of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities.
Inspired by Newton's pendulum, this work is intended to be a landmark, promoting beauty, encounters, sharing, and the exchange of ideas. Its official unveiling took place in May 2025.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
Marie Waltzing
ace
@waltzingmarie
Came to the conclusion that my happiest moments are the ones I carve out of daily life to wander and wonder and take pictures of...
Views
0
365
Galaxy S24 FE
20th August 2025 7:29pm
art
university
landmark
back to school
sciences
newton
pendulum
