Previous
Next
Les Actions Réciproques by waltzingmarie
Photo 518

Les Actions Réciproques

Les Actions réciproqiues (Reciprocal Actions) 

At the University of Sherbrooke (Quebec, Canada), in front of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities.

Inspired by Newton's pendulum, this work is intended to be a landmark, promoting beauty, encounters, sharing, and the exchange of ideas. Its official unveiling took place in May 2025.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Marie Waltzing

ace
@waltzingmarie
Came to the conclusion that my happiest moments are the ones I carve out of daily life to wander and wonder and take pictures of...
142% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact