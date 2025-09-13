Sign up
Photo 522
Renoncer à la Mort
"I renounce death to exalt life"
- From a poem by Marcel Bélanger
Mural on the first floor of Mont-Laurier Hospital (1979)
The artist is Roger Langevin.
I feel Life, and Art, were so different in those days.
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
Marie Waltzing
ace
@waltzingmarie
Came to the conclusion that my happiest moments are the ones I carve out of daily life to wander and wonder and take pictures of...
Tags
art
,
sculpture
,
1970s
