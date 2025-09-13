Previous
Renoncer à la Mort by waltzingmarie
Photo 522

Renoncer à la Mort

"I renounce death to exalt life"
- From a poem by Marcel Bélanger

Mural on the first floor of Mont-Laurier Hospital (1979)

The artist is Roger Langevin.

I feel Life, and Art, were so different in those days.
13th September 2025

Marie Waltzing

Marie Waltzing
