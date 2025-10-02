Previous
Next
It's alive! by waltzingmarie
Photo 525

It's alive!

When I started photography, I had the hardest of time to capture live subjects. I was super happy when I could catch a still bug.
Now look at him!
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Marie Waltzing

ace
@waltzingmarie
Came to the conclusion that my happiest moments are the ones I carve out of daily life to wander and wonder and take pictures of...
144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact