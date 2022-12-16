Previous
Kookaburra on the fence by wardsy75
Kookaburra on the fence

This young kookaburra was sitting on the fence this morning as we where heading to school/work.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Heath Edwards

@wardsy75
