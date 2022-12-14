Previous
Geminids Meteor Shower is a bust by warrenh
Geminids Meteor Shower is a bust

Being too cold outside, I set up the GoPro to catch any meteors falling during the peak of the Geminids meteor shower. After 1 1/2 hours, I got nothing.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

WarrenH

@warrenh
