Day 40/365 - Crabs
Day 40/365 - Crabs

So at the local farm shop tonight, thought the crabs in the tank would make an unusual/interesting shot for today's 365.
9th February 2022

Boxplayer ace
Interesting shot with the bubbles.
February 9th, 2022  
