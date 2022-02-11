Sign up
42 / 365
Day 42/365 - A Warm Welcome to Wrendale
So today we picked up our new fur baby, she is a lab collie cross and she is called Wrendale or Wren for short.
Wrendale is going to enjoy quiet nights in and long walks in the country no doubt.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
Mr Dave
ace
@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
Tags
dog
,
cute
,
puppy
,
canine
