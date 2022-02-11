Previous
Next
Day 42/365 - A Warm Welcome to Wrendale by wavemachine
42 / 365

Day 42/365 - A Warm Welcome to Wrendale

So today we picked up our new fur baby, she is a lab collie cross and she is called Wrendale or Wren for short.

Wrendale is going to enjoy quiet nights in and long walks in the country no doubt.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Mr Dave

ace
@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise