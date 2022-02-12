Previous
Day 43/365 - Look into my eyes by wavemachine
43 / 365

Day 43/365 - Look into my eyes

So the beginning of a new day for Wren, we had a little bit of whimpering in the night which is to be expected but then she settled down in her crate.

Very pleased to see us all this morning albeit a bit early for a Saturday so time for cuddles :)
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Mr Dave

@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
