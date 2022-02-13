Previous
Next
Day 44/365 - If I fits I sits by wavemachine
44 / 365

Day 44/365 - If I fits I sits

So Wren this morning decided to have a go at constructing a new nest, which was primarily constructed from her food bowl, her water bowl which still contained water and a body warmer she stole ;)
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Mr Dave

ace
@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise