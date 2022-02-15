Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
46 / 365
Day 46/365 - Crashed and Burned
Having a puppy is hard work, don't let anyone convince you otherwise, you have to interact with them and play with them until eventually this happens.
Once recharged you repeat!
But we know if you work hard with them you will reap the rewards later on!
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mr Dave
ace
@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
46
photos
3
followers
2
following
12% complete
View this month »
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
15th February 2022 9:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
puppy
,
sleeping
,
canine
,
content
Boxplayer
ace
Well done putting in all that time with this little one. Such a lovely pup.
February 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close