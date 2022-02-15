Previous
Day 46/365 - Crashed and Burned by wavemachine
Day 46/365 - Crashed and Burned

Having a puppy is hard work, don't let anyone convince you otherwise, you have to interact with them and play with them until eventually this happens.

Once recharged you repeat!

But we know if you work hard with them you will reap the rewards later on!
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Mr Dave

@wavemachine
Well done putting in all that time with this little one. Such a lovely pup.
February 15th, 2022  
