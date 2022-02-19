Previous
Day 50/365 - Recharge Level 25%
Day 50/365 - Recharge Level 25%

So a Saturday and we have been around all morning plus two visitors this morning, very hard work for a puppy so time to recharge!
19th February 2022

Mr Dave

@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
