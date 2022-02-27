Previous
Day 58/365 - He's back! by wavemachine
58 / 365

Day 58/365 - He's back!

So first thing this morning I heard a weird noise in the back garden, on investigation by both me and Wren we discovered the pheasant from the other day had reappeared.

He seemed quite happy in the garden and even Wren didn't seem too phased!
Mr Dave

ace
@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
