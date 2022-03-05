Previous
Day 64/365 - Time to Meet the Public by wavemachine
64 / 365

Wren is actually about to set out on her third walk, she is starting to realise it is a big world and she is very nervous bless her.

She is getting more and more confident with each walk and suspect she will be exploring in no time.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Mr Dave

ace
@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
17% complete

