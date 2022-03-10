Previous
Day 69/365 - Upgrade
Day 69/365 - Upgrade

So treated myself to an upgraded lens, my Canon 100-400 EF lens has now been traded in against a shiny new RF Zoom.

I am looking forward to having a play 😁
Mr Dave

ace
@wavemachine
