Day 71/365 - Buzzard
71 / 365

Day 71/365 - Buzzard

Quite a long way away but still managed to get a nice sharp shot, the tracking on my camera is awesome for BIF (Birds in Flight).

Hope to get some closer shots of these wonderful birds soon.
12th March 2022

Mr Dave

ace
@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
19% complete

