Day 72/365 - Curlew

So decided to go for a wonder with my new lens down to the Estuary in Budleigh to see what I could find, I was lucky enough to see a Common Redshank as well as this lovely Curlew.



Lucky for me there were a couple of friendly bird enthusiasts to help me identify the birds otherwise I may have told you this photo was of an Albatross, an Ostrich or something 😀