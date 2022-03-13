Sign up
Day 72/365 - Curlew
So decided to go for a wonder with my new lens down to the Estuary in Budleigh to see what I could find, I was lucky enough to see a Common Redshank as well as this lovely Curlew.
Lucky for me there were a couple of friendly bird enthusiasts to help me identify the birds otherwise I may have told you this photo was of an Albatross, an Ostrich or something 😀
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
Mr Dave
ace
@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
13th March 2022 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
bird
,
estuary
,
curlew
