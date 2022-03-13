Previous
Day 72/365 - Curlew by wavemachine
72 / 365

Day 72/365 - Curlew

So decided to go for a wonder with my new lens down to the Estuary in Budleigh to see what I could find, I was lucky enough to see a Common Redshank as well as this lovely Curlew.

Lucky for me there were a couple of friendly bird enthusiasts to help me identify the birds otherwise I may have told you this photo was of an Albatross, an Ostrich or something 😀
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Mr Dave

ace
@wavemachine
@wavemachine


Photo Details

