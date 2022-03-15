Previous
Day 74/365 - Chilling in the Garden by wavemachine
74 / 365

Day 74/365 - Chilling in the Garden

I must admit my 365 wasn’t going to involve Wren today as I feel she has dominated my 365, however when presented with an opportunity like this what can you do?
