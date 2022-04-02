Previous
Day 92/365 - Otter Head by wavemachine
92 / 365

Day 92/365 - Otter Head

So we decided to introduce Wren to the joys of the beach and Budleigh Salterton, it was a good opportunity to grab a cheeky shot of Otter Head for my 365.
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Mr Dave

@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
