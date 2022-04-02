Sign up
92 / 365
Day 92/365 - Otter Head
So we decided to introduce Wren to the joys of the beach and Budleigh Salterton, it was a good opportunity to grab a cheeky shot of Otter Head for my 365.
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
Mr Dave
ace
@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
92
photos
7
followers
2
following
View this month »
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
4
365
Canon EOS R6
2nd April 2022 6:44pm
otter
,
estuary
,
budleigh
,
otter head
