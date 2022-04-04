Previous
Day 94/365 - Some one has been Gardening! by wavemachine
Day 94/365 - Some one has been Gardening!

Yes that soil has nothing to do with me!
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Mr Dave

@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
