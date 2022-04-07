Previous
Next
Day 97/365 - Still my ball! by wavemachine
97 / 365

Day 97/365 - Still my ball!

This is one of the first shots I took with a new lens, 70-200 F2.8 at F2.8, the eyes seem nice and sharp to me.

I think I am going to enjoy this lens.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Mr Dave

ace
@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise