Day 99/365 - No way out by wavemachine
Day 99/365 - No way out

So there was a Water leak, they appeared on Thursday mended it but have been nowhere to be seen since.

There is a back road out of the village though but not really suitable for bigger vehicles, hopefully they will finish it early next week and reopen the road.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Mr Dave

@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
