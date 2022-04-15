Previous
Next
Day 105/365 - Shelduck by wavemachine
105 / 365

Day 105/365 - Shelduck

So not had a good hit rate in the past at birds in flight, didn't have much warning before this Shelduck flew past but I am pleased with this.
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Mr Dave

ace
@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Granny7(Denise) ace
Super shot
April 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise