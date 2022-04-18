Previous
Day 108/365 - Common Moorhen by wavemachine
108 / 365

Day 108/365 - Common Moorhen

So another wander down the Otter Estuary today, not much about but I did see this lovely Moorhen.
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Mr Dave

ace
@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
