Previous
Next
Day 111/365 - Ah the Devon Countryside by wavemachine
111 / 365

Day 111/365 - Ah the Devon Countryside

Taken on my evening stroll with the dog, only 5 minutes down the road but took me 20 minutes to get there, not because I was slow but because I went the long way 😉
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Mr Dave

ace
@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise