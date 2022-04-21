Sign up
111 / 365
Day 111/365 - Ah the Devon Countryside
Taken on my evening stroll with the dog, only 5 minutes down the road but took me 20 minutes to get there, not because I was slow but because I went the long way 😉
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
Mr Dave
ace
@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
