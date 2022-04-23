Sign up
113 / 365
Day 113/365 - Grub Up!
Very lucky to get this photo opportunity when I was Seaton Wetlands, not ideally positioned for the shot but in these situations there is no time to faff otherwise you will miss it.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
Mr Dave
ace
@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
113
photos
7
followers
2
following
30% complete
View this month »
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
23rd April 2022 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
feeding
,
robin
,
robins
365 Project
