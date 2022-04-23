Previous
Day 113/365 - Grub Up! by wavemachine
113 / 365

Day 113/365 - Grub Up!

Very lucky to get this photo opportunity when I was Seaton Wetlands, not ideally positioned for the shot but in these situations there is no time to faff otherwise you will miss it.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Mr Dave

@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
