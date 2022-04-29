Previous
Day 119/365 - Back to the local by wavemachine
119 / 365

Day 119/365 - Back to the local

Our local is open with new owners, the last time I set foot in this pub was 3 years ago due to the previous owners having a strong dislike for customers.

So it is lovely to have a friendly village pub back again.
