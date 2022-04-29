Sign up
119 / 365
Day 119/365 - Back to the local
Our local is open with new owners, the last time I set foot in this pub was 3 years ago due to the previous owners having a strong dislike for customers.
So it is lovely to have a friendly village pub back again.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
Mr Dave
ace
@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
